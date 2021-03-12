 Michigan Wolverines Football: 2024 In-State ATH Brandon Davis-Swain Talks Michigan
Wolverine TV: 2024 In-State ATH Brandon Davis-Swain Talks Michigan

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

2024 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Brandon Davis-Swain discusses his offer from Michigan Wolverines football, the recruiting process and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
{{ article.author_name }}