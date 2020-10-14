 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2024 Michigan QB Target Isaiah Marshall Game Highlights
Wolverine TV: 2024 Michigan QB Target Isaiah Marshall Game Highlights

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Full game highlights for 2024 Michigan football quarterback target Isaiah Marshall, out of Southfield (Mich.) A&T.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
