Wolverine TV: Zach Charbonnet, Brad Hawkins Talk Minnesota, Season
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet talks on Tuesday of Minnesota week. The sophomore back is healthy and ready to go for his second year in Ann Arbor.
Senior safety Brad Hawkins also spoke to the media about stopping Minnesota's potent passing attack and more.
Watch below
