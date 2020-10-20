 Michigan Wolverines Football: A Healthy Zach Charbonnet Is Excited For The Season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 13:04:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Zach Charbonnet, Brad Hawkins Talk Minnesota, Season

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet talks on Tuesday of Minnesota week. The sophomore back is healthy and ready to go for his second year in Ann Arbor.

Senior safety Brad Hawkins also spoke to the media about stopping Minnesota's potent passing attack and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh: Joe Milton 'Has Developed A Passer's Touch'

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Carlo Kemp, Josh Ross & Andrew Vastardis Talk Pre-Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore Zach Charbonnet had a healthy, productive offseason.
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore Zach Charbonnet had a healthy, productive offseason. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}