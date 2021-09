Wolverine TV: Analyzing Mammoth DT Kenneth Grant's Commitment To Michigan

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie analyze 2022 Merillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant's commitment to Michigan — how it happened, what it means and what's next.

