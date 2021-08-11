Wolverine TV: Bell, Hawkins, Stueber Talk Michigan Football Fall Camp

Michigan Wolverines football junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins and redshirt junior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber met with the media via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. The trio discussed their position groups, fall camp so far, how different the defense looks and much more.

