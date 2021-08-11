Wolverine TV: Bell, Hawkins, Stueber Talk Michigan Football Fall Camp
Michigan Wolverines football junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins and redshirt junior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber met with the media via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. The trio discussed their position groups, fall camp so far, how different the defense looks and much more.
Michigan Football Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell
Michigan Football Safety Brad Hawkins
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Andrew Stueber
