Wolverine TV: Big House BBQ Takeaways, DB Board Expanding, More

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss takeaways from The Big House BBQ, a top target who set a decision date and the defensive back board expanding.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Into The Blue: Michigan Recruiting Scoop From BBQ At The Big House

RELATED: Rising 2023 Georgia DB Jayden Davis Talks Michigan Offer, Visit