 Michigan Wolverines Football: Big House BBQ Takeaways, DB Board Expanding, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-06 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Big House BBQ Takeaways, DB Board Expanding, More

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss takeaways from The Big House BBQ, a top target who set a decision date and the defensive back board expanding.

RELATED: Into The Blue: Michigan Recruiting Scoop From BBQ At The Big House

RELATED: Rising 2023 Georgia DB Jayden Davis Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
