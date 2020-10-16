 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Branden Jennings Trending, More Flips Coming?
Wolverine TV: Branden Jennings Trending, More Flips Coming?

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the latest storylines surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, including how quickly Rivals100 linebacker Branden Jennings began trending to the Maize and Blue.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be close to landing several top targets.
