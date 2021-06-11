Wolverine TV: CFP Expansion, Juwan Howard Here To Stay, Hoops Recruiting
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss what they learned from putting together the 160-page Michigan Football Preview magazine (preorder here at a discount and get free shipping!), before breaking down what College Football Playoff expansion means for Michigan. Then, the guys provide an update on Michigan basketball recruiting and discuss head coach Juwan Howard turning down NBA interest.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Juwan Howard 'Not Interested' In Even Discussing NBA Head Coaching Jobs
RELATED: Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Defensive Backs Are On The Cusp
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook