Wolverine TV: CFP Expansion, Juwan Howard Here To Stay, Hoops Recruiting

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss what they learned from putting together the 160-page Michigan Football Preview magazine (preorder here at a discount and get free shipping!), before breaking down what College Football Playoff expansion means for Michigan. Then, the guys provide an update on Michigan basketball recruiting and discuss head coach Juwan Howard turning down NBA interest.

