Juwan Howard 'Not Interested' In Even Discussing NBA Head Coaching Jobs

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard isn't going anywhere. The former All-American player at Michigan has enjoyed immense success in his two years as the program's head coach, having led his team to the outright Big Ten regular-season title and an Elite Eight appearance in 2020-21. He was named National Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. While his name has been mentioned by NBA reporters when recent jobs have become open, Howard is not interested in even having conversations with teams in the league, and is perfectly content coaching the Maize and Blue, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in a tweet Thursday.

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard led his team to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight appearance in his second season on the job. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Wojnarowski had tweeted last week that Howard was among candidates expected to be considered for the Portland Trail Blazers' opening, though there was no mutual interest. Howard is entering the third year of a five-year contract with Michigan that pays him roughly $2 million annually. Many expect him to receive a raise and potential extension this offseason, though there has been no news on that front in some time. His son, forward Jace Howard, is a freshman on the team, and youngest son, Jett Howard, is a 2022 recruit who will likely end up a Wolverine himself. On top of that, Howard, who interviewed for the Minnesota Timberwolvees' head coaching job before being hired at Michigan in 2019, is loving the Ann Arbor experience.