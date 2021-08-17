Wolverine TV: Daxton Hill, Luke Schoonmaker, Donovan Jeter Talk Fall Camp

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter and redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Schoonmaker met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss fall camp, their roles and more.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Michigan A Leader In TV Ratings, Which Are Steering Realignment Discussions

RELATED: Big Ten Network Analysts Provide Takeaways From Michigan Football Practice