Wolverine TV: Daxton Hill, Luke Schoonmaker, Donovan Jeter Talk Fall Camp
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter and redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Schoonmaker met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss fall camp, their roles and more.
Michigan Football Defensive Back Daxton Hill
Michigan Football Defensive Tackle Donovan Jeter
Michigan Football Tight End Luke Schoonmaker
