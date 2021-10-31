Wolverine TV: Day After Takeaways From Michigan's Loss To MSU

Anthony Broome and Ryan Van Bergen return to discuss Michigan Football's 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday night. Topics include:

– Inability to close out big games under Jim Harbaugh

– What led to the loss upon further review

– Positives and silver linings to build off of

– The road ahead and the task at hand

