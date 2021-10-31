Column: On Michigan Football's Missed Opportunity To Take Back The State

A loss on Saturday dropped Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to 3-4 vs. Michigan State (USA Today Syndication)

Saturday's loss drops Harbaugh to 3-4 overall against the Spartans and 0-2 against second-year head coach Mel Tucker. It drops their record to 3-9 overall against their two chief rivals with an 0-for-5 mark against the Ohio State Buckeyes added to the mix. It is hard to call any Michigan season that ends without wins in the two biggest measuring stick games a success. They will play Ohio State at home on Nov. 27. The Wolverines have nothing to hang their heads about outside of the final result on Saturday. They came in ready for a fistfight and threw as many haymakers as they could. Despite that, it was still a loss in a rivalry game. It was still a loss to a top ten team on the road with a signature victory hanging in the balance. A few too many self-inflicted errors when the chips were down sealed their fate and left them empty-handed getting back on the bus. Bad calls happen, the worst of which was Michigan's overturned sack-fumble touchdown thanks to pass rush duo Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Both played their hearts out on Saturday and their effort should have been rewarded by the football gods. It was not meant to be, apparently. That said, Michigan was able to force a punt after the overturned call and would settle for a field goal on the next offensive possession. Four points were thrown out the window. This is an example of the meat left on the bone Harbaugh has talked about all season long.

For as reliable as junior kicker Jake Moody (4-for-4 on field goal attempts) is, finishing drives with three points instead of seven killed this team on Saturday. Today's college football requires that you score and keep scoring, especially in this type of game. Michigan's infamous red zone woes reared their ugly head once again when it mattered most and it cost them a shot at a shootout win. Michigan lead 30-14 with about 22 minutes to go in this game. It felt like they were on the verge of a knockout punch, but MSU Heisman-caliber running back Kenneth Walker made sure that would not happen. His 197-yard, five-touchdown game is one that will live in infamy on both sides of the rivalry. Still, the Wolverines have nobody to blame but what looks back at them in the mirror. They botched nearly every chance they had down the stretch to close out the game. Their five possessions after taking a 30-14 lead went: punt, field goal, fumble, turnover on downs, interception. In an especially cruel twist of fate, Michigan's late-game woes were headlined by the quarterback situation. True freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy lost a fumble on first down when Cade McNamara was allegedly on the sidelines in the injury tent. The FOX broadcast never made mention of this, but Michigan Radio did. It is unclear what happened other than McNamara was "working through something," per Harbaugh. It is hard to get a read on what happened there in the immediate aftermath, but the turnover completely swung the momentum in MSU's direction. Michigan State won on Saturday because it got plays from its best players when it needed them most and was empowered by its staff to do so. Michigan, as it tends to do on these types of stages, flinched and were on the wrong side of Saturday's brawl.

So, What Now?