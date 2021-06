Wolverine TV: DeVante' Jones, Chaundee Brown Talk Michigan, Elite Camp

TheWolverine.com caught up with incoming transfer commit DeVante' Jones and former Michigan guard Chaundee Brown following Sunday's 5-on-5 session at the NBA G League Elite Camp.

See what Jones and Brown had to say by watching the video below. Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: DeVante’ Jones Inches Closer To NBA Dream

RELATED: Michigan Basketball - Wolverines Shine At NBA G-League Elite Camp