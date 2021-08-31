Wolverine TV: Domani Jackson Visit, Breaking Down Michigan Recruits We Saw

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss Michigan Wolverines football's chances with five-star USC commit Domani Jackson now that he'll be in Ann Arbor for the Washington game Sept. 11, break down recruits they saw over the weekend and discuss top 2023 targets who will be receiving a call from U-M at midnight Sept. 1.

