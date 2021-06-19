Wolverine TV: Dug McDaniel, Daylen Baldwin & More Michigan Wolverines Talk

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss this weekend's G League Elite Camp, which features Hunter Dickinson, DeVante Jones, Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith, Michigan basketball landing four-star point guard Dug McDaniel, Michigan football earning a commitment from grad transfer wideout Daylen Baldwin and more.

