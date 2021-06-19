 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball: Dug McDaniel, Daylen Baldwin & More Michigan Wolverines Talk
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-19 09:57:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Dug McDaniel, Daylen Baldwin & More Michigan Wolverines Talk

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss this weekend's G League Elite Camp, which features Hunter Dickinson, DeVante Jones, Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith, Michigan basketball landing four-star point guard Dug McDaniel, Michigan football earning a commitment from grad transfer wideout Daylen Baldwin and more.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What U-M is Getting in Dug McDaniel

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Intel On Michigan's Official Visits & Satellite Camps, More

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}