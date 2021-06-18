Wolverine TV: Intel On Michigan's Official Visits & Satellite Camps, More

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss how Michigan football's official visits are going this month and the impression the Wolverines' staff is leaving on top targets. They also break down the latest intel from Michigan's satellite camp stops over the last week and provide an update on five-star CB commit Will Johnson.

