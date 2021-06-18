Wolverine TV: Intel On Michigan's Official Visits & Satellite Camps, More
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss how Michigan football's official visits are going this month and the impression the Wolverines' staff is leaving on top targets. They also break down the latest intel from Michigan's satellite camp stops over the last week and provide an update on five-star CB commit Will Johnson.
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Mammoth 300-Pound DT Tawfiq Thomas Ready For Michigan Official Visit
RELATED: Michigan Football's Steve Clinkscale Is Proving To Be A Great Fit
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
---
