Wolverine TV: Erik Bakich On Michigan Baseball's NCAA Tournament Selection

Michigan Wolverines baseball was on the bubble heading into Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, but was excited to hear its name called as a No. 3 seed in the South Bend Regional.

The Maize and Blue will begin the four-team, double-elimination regional with a game against UConn Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. The two squads are joined by No. 1 seed Notre Dame and No. 4 seed Central Michigan.

Michigan head coach Erik Bakich met with the media this afternoon to discuss his team's tournament bid, saying it was like 'Christmas morning' watching his players celebrate.

Watch Bakich's presser below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Baseball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid In South Bend Regional

RELATED: Eight Michigan Wolverines Baseball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors