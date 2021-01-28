Wolverine TV: Five Best Michigan Recruits From Pylon Orlando 7v7
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie discuss the top five Michigan Wolverines football recruits from last weekend's Pylon 7v7 in Orlando.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
