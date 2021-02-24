Wolverine TV: Five Best Michigan Recruits We Saw At Myrtle Beach 7v7
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie discuss the five most impressive recruits from the NFA Myrtle Beach 7-on-7 event last weekend.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris On Michigan, JJ McCarthy, Decision Timeline
RELATED: Spring Ball Breakdown: Ranking Michigan's Offensive Position Groups
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook