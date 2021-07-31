Wolverine TV: Five Important Michigan Visitors For The BBQ At The Big House

TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the five most important Michigan Wolverines football recruiting visitors for this weekend's BBQ At The Big House, including 2022 four-star defensive tackle Deone Walker.

