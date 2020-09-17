 Five Michigan Wolverines Football Commitment Candidates For 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Five Michigan Commitment Candidates For 2022

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

Michigan football landed a commitment last week from 2022 Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin. Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down who could be the next prospect to make a Michigan pledge.

RELATED: Will Michigan Close With Donovan Edwards?

RELATED: Sherrone Moore Tabbed As One Of The Game's 10 Best Assistant Recruiters

Michigan Wolverines football has big interest in Traverse City linebacker Joshua Burnham.
Michigan Wolverines football has big interest in Traverse City linebacker Joshua Burnham. (Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}