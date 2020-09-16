Despite only being on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff for the past two seasons, VanHaaren tabbed Moore as the sixth-best assistant recruiter in the entire country. The five he placed ahead of Moore were Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, Alabama special teams/tight ends coach Jeff Banks, Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford and Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson (in that order).

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren ranked the 10 best assistant recruiters in college football for the 2021 cycle, and one Michigan Wolverines staffer made the list — tight ends coach Sherrone Moore.

Moore was hired by Harbaugh at Michigan prior to the 2018 campaign, and at just 34 years old, quickly became a hit with prospects on the recruiting trail due to his down to earth demeanor and genuine personality.

"Moore is another young coach who is rising up the ranks quickly, especially with how well he recruits," VanHaaren wrote. "He has been one of Michigan's best recruiters the past few classes and is keeping that up for the Wolverines in this 2021 cycle.

"Moore played a big part in landing [Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star J.J.] McCarthy, who is the No. 2-ranked dual-threat quarterback, No. 23 overall. McCarthy has a chance to help build consistency at the position for Michigan, something the program has lacked in recent years.

"Moore also helped land ESPN 300 offensive linemen [Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle] Giovanni El-Hadi and [Detroit Cass Tech four-star center] Raheem Anderson as well as a few three-star recruits, including [Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's Country Day four-star] tight end Louis Hansen out of Massachusetts."

It's also worth noting that Moore was one of the primary recruiters for five-star safety Daxton Hill out of Tulsa, Okla., who is now a sophomore at U-M. Hill was rated as the best high school safety in the nation, and was a major coup for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail.

Michigan's 2021 recruiting class, meanwhile, currently sits at No. 6 in the country.