Wolverine TV: Five Michigan Recruiting Takeaways From Sound Mind Sound Body
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie were in the Detroit area for the Sound Mind Sound Body National College Evaluation Camp on Monday.
Watch our biggest Michigan recruiting takeaways from the event below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Into The Blue: Deon Johnson, Curtis Blackwell Share Thoughts On Michigan
RELATED: Xavier Worthy Still Set To Enroll Early At Michigan?
