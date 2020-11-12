Wolverine TV: Five Most Important Weekend Visitors For Michigan Football
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland identify and discuss the five most important weekend visitors that will be in Ann Arbor this weekend.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: A 'More Comfortable' Luiji Vilain Ready For Increased Role
