 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Five-Star Michigan DB Target Will Johnson Highlights
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Five-Star Michigan DB Target Will Johnson Highlights

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Highlights from 2022 five-star Michigan Wolverines football defensive back target Will Johnson's game last Friday night.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Matt Leinart: Milton Gives Michigan 'A Skillset They Haven't Seen Before'

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Impact Freshmen, TD Leaders & More

Michigan Wolverines football is prioritizing five-star Will Johnson in the class of 2022.
---

