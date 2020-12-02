Wolverine TV: Five Things We Learned About Michigan Recruiting In November
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland identify and analyze the five things we learned about Michigan Wolverines football recruiting last month.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene On Herbstreit Comments, More
RELATED: Into The Blue: Everything We're Hearing On 2021 Michigan Recruiting
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook