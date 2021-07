Wolverine TV: Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Breaks Down Michigan Commitment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with new Michigan cornerback pledge Myles Pollard at his commitment ceremony. Pollard discusses why he chose the Maize and Blue, teaming up with five-star cornerback commit Will Johnson and much more.

Watch this interview below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Commits To Michigan

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Watch Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Choose Michigan