Wolverine TV: Four-Star Michigan ATH Target Dillon Tatum Game Highlights
Michigan Wolverines football 2022 athlete target Dillon Tatum, out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High, had a huge game against Clarkston (Mich.) High over the weekend. Tatum ran for a touchdown and notched an interception.
Watch his highlights below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
