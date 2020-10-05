 Michigan Wolverines Football: 2022 Michigan ATH Target Dillon Tatum Game Highlights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 08:55:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Four-Star Michigan ATH Target Dillon Tatum Game Highlights

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football 2022 athlete target Dillon Tatum, out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High, had a huge game against Clarkston (Mich.) High over the weekend. Tatum ran for a touchdown and notched an interception.

Watch his highlights below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines football 2022 athlete target Dillon Tatum had a big game over the weekend.
Michigan Wolverines football 2022 athlete target Dillon Tatum had a big game over the weekend. (Rivals.com)
---

