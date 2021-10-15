 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Freshmen, Veterans Talk At Michigan Basketball Media Day
Wolverine TV: Freshmen, Veterans Talk At Michigan Basketball Media Day

Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome
Michigan Wolverines basketball players spoke at length with reporters at the team's media day Friday afternoon.

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard DeVante' Jones

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Brandon Johns

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Forward Terrance Williams III

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Eli Brooks

Michigan Basketball Freshman Guard Kobe Bufkin

Michigan Basketball Freshman Forward Moussa Diabate

