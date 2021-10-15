Wolverine TV: Freshmen, Veterans Talk At Michigan Basketball Media Day
Michigan Wolverines basketball players spoke at length with reporters at the team's media day Friday afternoon.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Talks Recruiting Strategy
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard At Michigan Basketball Media Day
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard DeVante' Jones
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Brandon Johns
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Forward Terrance Williams III
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Eli Brooks
Michigan Basketball Freshman Guard Kobe Bufkin
Michigan Basketball Freshman Forward Moussa Diabate
Michigan Basketball Freshman Forward Caleb Houstan
Michigan Basketball Freshman Guard Frankie Collins
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook