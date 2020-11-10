Wolverine TV: Giles Jackson, Brad Hawkins Talk Wisconsin, Sense Of Urgency
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Giles Jackson and senior safety Brad Hawkins discuss Wisconsin, the sense of urgency that U-M has this week and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Jabrill Peppers Steals Headlines Among U-M Players In The NFL Last Weekend
RELATED: Michigan Football: Long-Term, Short Term Thoughts After IU Film Study
Michigan Football Sophomore Wide Receiver Giles Jackson
Michigan Football Senior Safety Brad Hawkins
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook