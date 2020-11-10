 Michigan Wolverines Football: Giles Jackson, Brad Hawkins Talk Wisconsin, Sense Of Urgency
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 12:46:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Giles Jackson, Brad Hawkins Talk Wisconsin, Sense Of Urgency

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Giles Jackson and senior safety Brad Hawkins discuss Wisconsin, the sense of urgency that U-M has this week and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Jabrill Peppers Steals Headlines Among U-M Players In The NFL Last Weekend

RELATED: Michigan Football: Long-Term, Short Term Thoughts After IU Film Study

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football senior safety Brad Hawkins led Michigan in tackles against Indiana with 12.
Michigan Wolverines football senior safety Brad Hawkins led Michigan in tackles against Indiana with 12. (AP Images)

Michigan Football Sophomore Wide Receiver Giles Jackson

Michigan Football Senior Safety Brad Hawkins

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}