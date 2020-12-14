TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Hassan Haskins, Carlo Kemp Discuss 'Opportunity' Versus Iowa

Wolverine TV: Hassan Haskins, Carlo Kemp Discuss 'Opportunity' Versus Iowa
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp discussed the upcoming game with Iowa and more with the media Monday.
---
