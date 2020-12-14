 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Hassan Haskins, Carlo Kemp Discuss 'Opportunity' Versus Iowa
Wolverine TV: Hassan Haskins, Carlo Kemp Discuss 'Opportunity' Versus Iowa

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp discussed the upcoming game with Iowa and more with the media Monday.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins is averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
