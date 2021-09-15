Wolverine TV: How Legit Is Michigan's Shot To Flip Domani Jackson?
TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie discuss the latest surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting following a huge visit weekend. The two discuss U-M's shot to flip five-star USC commit Domani Jackson after Trojan head coach Clay Helton was fired and Jackson was on campus, what other 2022 recruits the Wolverines impressed over the weekend and the kind of job U-M did with parents.
