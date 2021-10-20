Wolverine TV: Intel On Michigan JUCO Offeree Jeffrey M'Ba, More
TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie discuss what's next for Michigan defensive back recruiting, the Wolverines throwing an offer out to Independence Community College defensive tackle Jeffrey M'Ba and share thoughts on recruits they saw on the road.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
