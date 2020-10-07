TheWolverine

Wolverine TV: Jay Harbaugh Talks Evans' Return, Charbonnet's Health & More
Michigan Wolverines football running backs/special teams coach Jay Harbaugh met with the media this afternoon to discuss a plethora of topics, including his loaded running back room.
He talked about the return of fifth-year senior Chris Evans, sophomore Zach Charbonnet's health and what freshman Blake Corum will bring Michigan's offense this season.
Harbaugh also provided an update on U-M's special teams unit, analyzing the kicking competition, as well as who the top candidates are to replace Donovan Peoples-Jones on punt returns.
