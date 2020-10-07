With less than three weeks until Big Ten football is scheduled to resume, this is the penultimate installment of my preview series where I rank who will be the best 10 players in the Big Ten at each position in 2020. Only the secondary remains, and this week, I will cover the cornerbacks.

June 17th: Quarterbacks

June 24th: Running Backs

July 1st: Wide Receivers

July 8th: Tight Ends

July 15th: Offensive Tackles

July 22nd: Interior Offensive Linemen

July 29th: Defensive Tackles

August 5th: Defensive Ends

September 30th: Linebackers

October 7th: Cornerbacks

October 14th: Safeties

To clarify, I am not ranking the best cornerbacks based on last year. Rather, I am projecting which players will stand out in 2020, taking into consideration the depth charts and schemes. Also, players who have opted out (and have not opted back in yet) will be excluded from this list.

Like last week, this last point is important because Michigan’s Ambry Thomas would have been my selection for the Big Ten’s best cornerback this season. However, Thomas has opted out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and having suffered from colitis prior to the 2019 season.

Therefore, Michigan will be without its best cornerback this season. Will any of Thomas’ replacements be one of the top 10 cornerbacks in the Big Ten this fall? Let’s unveil the list.