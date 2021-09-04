Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Talk Win Over Western Michigan
Michigan Wolverines head football coach, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, freshman running back Blake Corum, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 47-14 win over Western Michigan to open the season.
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara, RB Blake Corum
Michigan Football DE Aidan Hutchinson, CB Vincent Gray
