Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh's Staff Shakeup, Michigan Basketball Chatter
The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh's contract extension and the ongoing staff shakeup, before discussing Michigan basketball's 6-0 start to Big Ten play.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: National Analyst Jeff Goodman Breaks Down Michigan, B1G Hoops
RELATED: U-M's Howard Eisley Is Getting Comfortable, And His Guards Are Excelling
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts:
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook