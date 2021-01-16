The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh's contract extension and the ongoing staff shakeup, before discussing Michigan basketball's 6-0 start to Big Ten play.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: National Analyst Jeff Goodman Breaks Down Michigan, B1G Hoops

RELATED: U-M's Howard Eisley Is Getting Comfortable, And His Guards Are Excelling