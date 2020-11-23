 Jim Harbaugh Talks Cade McNamara, If He Won The Starting Job & More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 11:42:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks Rutgers Win, Cade McNamara & More

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh discusses his team following its win over Rutgers and ahead of the matchup with Penn State.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-2 against Penn State
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-2 against Penn State (Matt Carroll - TheKnightReport.Net)

---

