Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Extension, Jordan Whittley Commitment, More

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie provide their thoughts on Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' contract extension, former Oregon State defensive tackle Jordan Whittley committing as a transfer, how important the Washington game is and what how full The Big House may be this fall.

