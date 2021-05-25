Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Extension, Jordan Whittley Commitment, More
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie provide their thoughts on Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' contract extension, former Oregon State defensive tackle Jordan Whittley committing as a transfer, how important the Washington game is and what how full The Big House may be this fall.
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Musings: Five Thoughts Heading Into Summer
RELATED: Salaries For All Of Michigan Football's 2021 Assistant Coaches
Listen to the audio version below or find 'The Wolverine Podcast' wherever you get your podcasts...
