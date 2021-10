Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard At Coaches vs. Racism Press Conference

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard joined Prairie View A&M head man Byron Smith on the Coaches vs. Racism Zoom press conference to preview the inaugural event (the two teams will meet Nov. 13 in Washington D.C.).

