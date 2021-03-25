Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Brandon Johns Preview Sweet 16 Matchup With FSU
Michigan Wolverines basketball is set to play Florida State in the Sweet 16 Sunday evening. Head coach Juwan Howard and junior forward Brandon Johns met with the media Thursday morning to discuss the team's run so far and the road ahead.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Best And Worst From Michigan's Opening Weekend Of The NCAA Tournament
RELATED: Juwan Howard Says He's Here To Stay, Is Making All The Right Moves
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Junior Forward Brandon Johns
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook