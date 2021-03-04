It was senior night for Michigan Wolverines basketball, and it didn't disappoint. The Maize and Blue came away victorious over rival Michigan State, 69-50, and secured the outright Big Ten regular-season title.

Watch head coach Juwan Howard and the team honor the seniors below. The group includes Eli Brooks, Chaundee Brown, Austin Davis, Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Rico Ozuna-Harrison, C.J. Baird, Luke Wilson and Jaron Faulds.

RELATED: Watch: Michigan Basketball's Big Ten Championship Celebration

RELATED: Michigan Wins The Big Ten Championship With A 69-50 Blowout Of MSU

RELATED: Box Score