 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Celebrates Its Seniors
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 20:58:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Celebrate Seniors

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

It was senior night for Michigan Wolverines basketball, and it didn't disappoint. The Maize and Blue came away victorious over rival Michigan State, 69-50, and secured the outright Big Ten regular-season title.

Watch head coach Juwan Howard and the team honor the seniors below. The group includes Eli Brooks, Chaundee Brown, Austin Davis, Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Rico Ozuna-Harrison, C.J. Baird, Luke Wilson and Jaron Faulds.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers has now won a Big Ten Tournament title and a regular-season championship, and is hungry for more.
