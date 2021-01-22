 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Players React To Purdue Win
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Players React To Purdue Win

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball stayed atop the Big Ten standings by beating Purdue, 70-53, at Mackey Arena Friday night. Head coach Juwan Howard, senior guard Eli Brooks and senior forward Isaiah Livers discussed the performance after the game.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Purdue Basketball Head Coach Matt Painter

Purdue Basketball Junior Forward Trevion Williams

{{ article.author_name }}