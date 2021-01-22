WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball stayed atop the Big Ten standings by beating Purdue, 70-53, at Mackey Arena Friday night. Head coach Juwan Howard, senior guard Eli Brooks and senior forward Isaiah Livers discussed the performance after the game.

