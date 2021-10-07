Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players At Big Ten Media Day

Find the full interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard , sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year guard Eli Brooks met with the media in breakout sessions at Big Ten Media Day Thursday afternoon.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook