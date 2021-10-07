Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players At Big Ten Media Day
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and fifth-year guard Eli Brooks met with the media in breakout sessions at Big Ten Media Day Thursday afternoon.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Players Hunter Dickinson And Eli Brooks
