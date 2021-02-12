Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players On Returning To Play, More
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard, fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis, senior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner met with the media ahead of the Maize and Blue's matchup at Wisconsin Sunday.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Kobe Bufkin On Michigan's Season, How He'll Fit In The System, More
RELATED: First Practice Back From Pause Was A Celebration For Howard's Wolverines
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook