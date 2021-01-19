 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say After The Maryland Blowout Win...
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 21:13:46 -0600') }}

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Of Maryland

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 12-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten, behind a 87-63 win over Maryland Tuesday night at Crisler Center. Head coach Juwan Howard and players reacted to the win.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Junior Forward Brandon Johns

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith

Maryland Basketball Head Coach Mark Turgeon

