Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Maryland Win
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard, fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, sophomore wing Franz Wagner and senior guard Chaundee Brown discuss U-M's 79-66 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal win over Maryland. Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon also discusses his squad's decisive loss.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Maryland Basketball Head Coach Mark Turgeon
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Mike Smith
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner And Senior Guard Chaundee Brown
