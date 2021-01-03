Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Northwestern
Michigan Wolverines basketball blew out Northwestern, 85-66, at Crisler Center Sunday night. Head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore wing Franz Wagner, senior guard Chaundee Brown and senior guard Eli Brooks all reacted to the win.
Watch the postgame pressers below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Destroys Northwestern, 85-66, To Improve to 9-0 On The Year
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook