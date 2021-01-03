 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard And Players Had To Say After The Northwestern Game
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-03 21:48:21 -0600') }} basketball

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Northwestern

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball blew out Northwestern, 85-66, at Crisler Center Sunday night. Head coach Juwan Howard, sophomore wing Franz Wagner, senior guard Chaundee Brown and senior guard Eli Brooks all reacted to the win.

Watch the postgame pressers below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Destroys Northwestern, 85-66, To Improve to 9-0 On The Year

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks

